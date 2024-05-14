Left Menu

IIT Bombay hosts 4th Technology Innovation in Cyber-Physical Systems Workshop

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, emphasized the growing significance of cyber-physical systems in his opening speech.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-05-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 17:27 IST
IIT Bombay hosts 4th Technology Innovation in Cyber-Physical Systems Workshop
The two-day workshop included success and learning sessions from different hubs, an investor pitch, and a technology expo displaying revolutionary technologies. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay recently hosted the 4th Technology Innovation in Cyber-Physical Systems (TIPS) workshop on May 13th. This bi-annual event showcased the latest advancements from 25 Technology Innovation Hubs (TIHs), fostering a dynamic exchange among government bodies, startups, investors, academics, and industry leaders.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, emphasized the growing significance of cyber-physical systems in his opening speech. He remarked, "These systems are becoming increasingly crucial in our digital world and will soon propel all economic sectors." He also praised the 25 TIHs for their pioneering work in developing groundbreaking technologies.

Housed within top academic institutions, these TIHs provide a robust environment for research and development, specialize in advancing tech innovations, and support skill development and entrepreneurship. They also facilitate global research collaborations in the cyber-physical systems sector. Notable technologies highlighted at the event included IoT solutions for agricultural health, a diabetes management smart patch from IIT Bombay, and a cybersecurity operation center and blockchain-based system for managing development rights from IIT Kanpur.

The two-day workshop included success and learning sessions from different hubs, an investor pitch, and a technology expo displaying revolutionary technologies. Prominent figures, including Dr. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of the NM-ICPS Mission Governing Board, and Prof. Ramgopal Rao, Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Committee, also contributed to the discussions, emphasizing the need for institutional shifts towards practical R&D to fuel industry innovation.

Prof. Abhay Karandikar outlined the benefits of the hub-and-spoke model utilized by the TIHs, which he believes could become a blueprint for nurturing deep-tech startups and cementing India's position as a leader in emerging technologies. The event not only highlighted technological innovations but also reinforced the collaborative framework essential for the continuous growth of the deep-tech ecosystem in India.     

