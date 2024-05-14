Left Menu

Chryscapital to Pour up to USD 100 Million into Centre for Sight

ChrysCapital to invest $100 million in eye care chain Centre for Sight, buying out Mahindra Group's stake. The investment will fuel the company's expansion in tier-1 and tier-2 cities. CFS, founded in 1996, is a leading organized eye care provider with 83 centers across 15 states. ChrysCapital sees healthcare as a growth area in India, citing underserved markets and opportunities for organized players.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2024 21:21 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 21:21 IST
Private equity find Chryscapital on Tuesday said it will invest up to USD 100 million in the eye care chain Centre for Sight for a significant minority stake.

The investment includes a primary infusion and also a secondary one, where it is buying out the entire stake in the New Delhi-headquartered company held by Mahindra Group arm Mahindra Holdings, a statement said without disclosing the exact split between the two.

The money will be used for expansion in tier-1 and tier-2 cities by the company, the statement said.

The 1996-founded CFS is among the top three organized eye care chains in the country with a network of 83 centres across 15 states, it said, adding that in the NCR market alone, it has 15 centres and 13 vision stores.

''The healthcare sector in India is a key area focus for ChrysCapital given the significantly underserved market and the potential for share gain for organized players,'' Raghav Ramdev, the managing director of the PE fund said.

