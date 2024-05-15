Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother dies

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother Madhavi Raje Scindia died Wednesday morning at AIIMS, Delhi, a source said.

She died at 9.28 am and had been on ventilator in her last few days, the source said.

She was undergoing treatment at the premier hospital for the last three months and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis, the source said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)