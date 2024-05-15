Left Menu

Tripura's Railway Network Electrification Near Completion, Anticipated by August

The new system will be cost-effective as well as beneficial for the NFR. The carbon emission will also be scaled down once trains start running on electric, he said.He said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 260 crore for making Agartala station world-class and Rs 93 crore has been given to convert three railway stations - Dharmanagar, Udaipur and Kumarghat - as Amrit Bharat stations.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-05-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 13:27 IST
Tripura's Railway Network Electrification Near Completion, Anticipated by August
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has set a target of completing the electrification of railway track from Lumding to Sabroom in Tripura before August this year, an official said on Wednesday.

Out of total 265 km track from Dharmanagar to Sabroom via Agartala, electrification has been completed along 165 km while the remaining 100 km will be finished by August this year, he said.

The electrification work from Lumding to Badarpur (172 km), which is considered a hill section, has also made good progress as 85 per cent work has already been done, Chief Public Relations Officer of NFR Sabyasachi De told PTI over phone.

''Overall 65 per cent of the tracks that fall under the NFR have been brought under electrification to boost the railway network in the northeast. In Assam, 55 per cent of the total railway tracks have been covered with ongoing electrification drive,'' he said.

Premier trains like Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat could be introduced up to Agartala once the ongoing electrification work is finished from Lumding to Sabroom via Agartala, he said, adding steps have been taken to expedite the electrification project.

Asserting that NFR plans to phase out diesel-run trains gradually, De said running electric trains will be beneficial because it will substantially cut down expenditure on diesel.

''Running electric trains is more profitable compared to diesel engines. The new system will be cost-effective as well as beneficial for the NFR. The carbon emission will also be scaled down once trains start running on electric,'' he said.

He said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 260 crore for making Agartala station world-class and Rs 93 crore has been given to convert three railway stations - Dharmanagar, Udaipur and Kumarghat - as Amrit Bharat stations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
2
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate Migration and Its Impact on Urban Centers

Sora Unleashed: OpenAI's Leap into Generative Video Creation

Guardians of the Digital Realm: AI's Expanding Role in Cybersecurity

How AI and Digital Twins Revolutionize Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024