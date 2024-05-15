Wildfire has moved closer to Canadian oil city, says local authority

A large wildfire threatening the major Canadian oil sands city of Fort McMurray moved closer overnight and weather conditions are unfavorable, the local authority said on Wednesday.

The fire is now just 5.5 km (3.4 miles) away from the city's landfill compared to 7.5 km late on Tuesday, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo said in a statement.

