Left Menu

WMO Africa holds meeting to address weather and climate challenges

The meeting served as a platform for sharing expertise, exchanging best practices, and charting a collective path forward to address the complex weather and climate challenges confronting Africa.

WMO | Addis Ababa | Updated: 16-05-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 13:31 IST
WMO Africa holds meeting to address weather and climate challenges
Image Credit: Flickr

The Regional Association for Africa of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) held a virtual meeting from May 13 to 15, 2024, to address the pressing weather, water, and climate-related issues facing the continent. Against the backdrop of devastating floods in East Africa and drought in southern Africa, the session aimed to tackle the significant impacts on vulnerable communities.

Bringing together heads of national meteorological and hydrological services from across Africa, the meeting focused on critical priorities such as strengthening observation networks, improving climate services, promoting sustainable water management, and fostering regional cooperation.

In her opening address, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo underscored the indispensable role of meteorological and hydrological knowledge in safeguarding lives, protecting property, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing community resilience in the face of climate-related challenges.

Saulo emphasized the urgent need for robust early warning systems for weather-related hazards such as storms, floods, and droughts, particularly in light of the fact that approximately 60% of the African continent lacks coverage by early warning services.

The meeting served as a platform for sharing expertise, exchanging best practices, and charting a collective path forward to address the complex weather and climate challenges confronting Africa. By fostering collaboration and cooperation among national meteorological and hydrological services, the WMO Regional Association for Africa aims to enhance preparedness, resilience, and adaptive capacity across the continent.     

TRENDING

1
Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata CLiQ Luxury, and Tata CLiQ Palette

Introducing the Big CLiQ Sale: Every Click Brings Rewards on Tata CLiQ, Tata...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its commercial milk tests negative for bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: WHO clears Takeda's dengue vaccine; Canada says its com...

 Global
3
Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

Chris Penk to Represent Trade Interests at APEC Meeting in Peru

New Zealand
4
New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in Indonesia

New 'PROTECT' initiative to strengthen rights of women migrant workers in In...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024