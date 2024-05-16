WMO Africa holds meeting to address weather and climate challenges

The Regional Association for Africa of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) held a virtual meeting from May 13 to 15, 2024, to address the pressing weather, water, and climate-related issues facing the continent. Against the backdrop of devastating floods in East Africa and drought in southern Africa, the session aimed to tackle the significant impacts on vulnerable communities.

Bringing together heads of national meteorological and hydrological services from across Africa, the meeting focused on critical priorities such as strengthening observation networks, improving climate services, promoting sustainable water management, and fostering regional cooperation.

In her opening address, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo underscored the indispensable role of meteorological and hydrological knowledge in safeguarding lives, protecting property, promoting sustainable development, and enhancing community resilience in the face of climate-related challenges.

Saulo emphasized the urgent need for robust early warning systems for weather-related hazards such as storms, floods, and droughts, particularly in light of the fact that approximately 60% of the African continent lacks coverage by early warning services.

The meeting served as a platform for sharing expertise, exchanging best practices, and charting a collective path forward to address the complex weather and climate challenges confronting Africa. By fostering collaboration and cooperation among national meteorological and hydrological services, the WMO Regional Association for Africa aims to enhance preparedness, resilience, and adaptive capacity across the continent.