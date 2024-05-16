Left Menu

Exports Projected to Surpass USD 500 Billion, Growing 12-15% This Fiscal Year: FIEO

Federation of Indian Export Organisations FIEO President Ashwini Kumar also said the countrys services exports are also likely to reach USD 390-400 billion this fiscal. In the services, we expect exports to be around USD 390-400 billion for the current fiscal, Kumar told reporters here.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 16-05-2024 14:34 IST
The country's merchandise exports are expected to increase about USD 60-70 billion to USD 500 billion by the end of FY25, apex exporters' body FIEO said on Thursday. In 2023-24, exports dipped over 3 per cent to USD 437 billion. Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ashwini Kumar also said the country's services exports are also likely to reach USD 390-400 billion this fiscal. ''We are looking for merchandise exports between USD 500-510 billion in 2024-25. In the services, we expect exports to be around USD 390-400 billion for the current fiscal,'' Kumar told reporters here. He said traditional markets like the US and Europe will help in boosting India's exports.

