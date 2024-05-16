Left Menu

Tragic Lightning Strikes Result in 11 Fatalities in Malda, West Bengal

Lightning strikes killed 11 and injured 2 in Malda district, West Bengal. Victims included minors and adults from various police station areas. The deceased were working in fields or residing in different localities across the district.

Updated: 16-05-2024 19:25 IST
  • India

At least 11 people were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes at various places across West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

Two among the deceased were minors, both residents of Manikchak police station area, while three hailed from Sahapur under the jurisdiction of Malda police station, police added.

Two others were from Adina under Gajol police station and Balupur under Ratua police station. A couple died in Harishchandrapur when they were working in the fields. The rest were residents of Englishbazar and Manikchak police station areas.

