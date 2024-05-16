Tragic Lightning Strikes Result in 11 Fatalities in Malda, West Bengal
Lightning strikes killed 11 and injured 2 in Malda district, West Bengal. Victims included minors and adults from various police station areas. The deceased were working in fields or residing in different localities across the district.
- Country:
- India
At least 11 people were killed and two others injured in lightning strikes at various places across West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.
Two among the deceased were minors, both residents of Manikchak police station area, while three hailed from Sahapur under the jurisdiction of Malda police station, police added.
Two others were from Adina under Gajol police station and Balupur under Ratua police station. A couple died in Harishchandrapur when they were working in the fields. The rest were residents of Englishbazar and Manikchak police station areas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ratua
- Sahapur
- Gajol
- Malda
- Balupur
- Manikchak
- West Bengal
- Adina
- Harishchandrapur
- Englishbazar
ALSO READ
West Bengal Govt's Challenge to CBI Probe in SC Hearing on Thursday
SC to hear arguments of West Bengal's suit against CBI probe on May 2
Abhishek Banerjee Accuses Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of Colluding with BJP to Hinder Formation of INDIA Bloc in West Bengal
West Bengal CM expresses concern over unusual surge in voter turnout, raises questions about EVM reliability
West Bengal Governor Undeterred by 'Manufactured Narratives'