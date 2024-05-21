Delhi Faces Heatwave: Orange Alert Issued as Temperatures Soar

The maximum temperature in the national capital eased slightly on Tuesday settling at 42.2 degrees Celsius, 2.2 notches above the season's average, but still in the 'Yellow' alert zone, the weather office said.

The weather department has four colour-coded warnings -- green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).

The maximum temperature in Mungeshpur settled at 44.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Palam (44.4 degrees), Najafgarh (43.9 degrees), Pusa and Pitampura (both 43.4 degrees), and Aya Nagar (42.4 degrees).

Light to moderate rain is expected in Jafarpur, Najafgarh, Dwarka, Palam, IGI Airport, and Aya Nagar in Delhi and some parts of NCR, including Gurugram at night, the Met office said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions at a few places, accompanied by strong surface winds at speeds of 25-35 kmph on Wednesday.

The national capital will be on orange alert on Wednesday, according to the IMD.

In a seven-day forecast, the IMD has issued a red alert from Thursday to Saturday and urged ''extreme care for vulnerable people'' due to the heatwave.

There is a very high likelihood of developing heat-related illness and heat stroke in people of all ages, and a significant health concern for vulnerable individuals such as infants, the elderly, and those with chronic diseases.

''Avoid heat exposure and keep cool. Avoid dehydration,'' the IMD said.

The weather department has suggested drinking sufficient water and using ORS or homemade drinks such as lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water and buttermilk to stay hydrated.

The threshold for a heatwave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in the coastal areas, and 30 degrees in the hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at least 4.5 notches.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal exceeds 6.4 notches.

Delhi's relative humidity oscillated between 62 per cent and 34 per cent during the day.

Delhi has been seeing a steady rise in temperature in recent days, culminating in the highest temperature recorded this summer on Sunday when the temperature reached 44.4 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the national capital experienced the second-highest maximum temperature, which was recorded at 44.1 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degrees above normal.

