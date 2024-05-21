Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Receives Widespread Rain, Seasonal Status Improves

Amidst continuous rainfall, Tamil Nadu saw a significant improvement in its seasonal rainfall. From May 16-19, the rainfall improved by 27%, with further gains on May 20 and 21. Various districts, including Coimbatore and Tiruppur, are expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-05-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 21-05-2024 22:07 IST
AI generated representative image.
  • Country:
  • India

As several parts of Tamil Nadu continued to receive widespread rain on Tuesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, said the rainfall activity was picking up gradually improving the seasonal rainfall status this month.

Due to the current enhanced rain spell from May 16-19, the rainfall status improved to 27 per cent (in four days), 10 per cent on May 20, and on Tuesday alone, it improved to 16 per cent, the RMC said in its bulletin.

Puduchatram in Namakkal district received a maximum rainfall of 16 cm.

There was a likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Theni and Dindigul districts and heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and other places, the RMC said.

