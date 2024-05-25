Tourists Follow Google Maps into Stream in Kerala
A group of tourists from Hyderabad drove into a stream in Kerala while following Google Maps. Fortunately, they were unharmed thanks to local police and residents. This is not the first such incident in the area, leading Kerala police to issue cautionary guidelines for using navigation apps during the monsoon season.
A group of tourists from Hyderabad drove into a stream swollen with water near Kuruppanthara in this south Kerala district, apparently after using Google maps, police claimed on Saturday.
The incident occurred late Friday night when the four-member group, including a woman, was going towards Alappuzha.
The road they were travelling on was covered by water overflowing from the stream due to the heavy rains and since the tourists were unfamiliar with the area, they drove right into the water body while navigating using Google maps, they claimed.
All four managed to escape unharmed due to the efforts of a nearby police patrolling unit and local residents, but their vehicle was completely submerged under the water.
''Efforts are on to pull it out,'' an officer of Kaduthuruthy police station said.
This is not the first such incident reported in Kerala.
In October last year, two young doctors died in a car accident which occurred after they allegedly followed directions on Google Maps and fell into a river.
Following the incident, the Kerala police had issued cautionary guidelines for using the technology during the monsoon season.
