Gujarat: Children among 11 killed in Rajkot game zone fire; relief, rescue ops underway

At least 11 persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a crowded game zone in Gujarats Rajkot city on Saturday evening, police said.Rescue operations are underway at the affected TRP game zone and officials feared the count of casualties may go up as several children were present at the spot due to the ongoing summer vacation and weekend.

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 25-05-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 20:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 11 persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in a massive fire that broke out in a crowded game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening, police said.

Rescue operations are underway at the affected TRP game zone and officials feared the count of casualties may go up as several children were present at the spot due to the ongoing summer vacation and weekend. The blaze erupted at around 5 pm at a fibre dome for gaming activities and several persons including children were playing games when the blaze erupted, officials said.

''11 persons including children were killed while three persons have been rescued so far. A rescue operation is underway. The number of casualties is likely to rise,'' said Rajkot taluka police inspector Dhaval Haripara.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident.

''Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured,'' Patel tweeted.

