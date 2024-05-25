Left Menu

Gujarat: Children among 16 killed in Rajkot game zone fire; relief, rescue ops underway

PTI | Rajkot | Updated: 25-05-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 21:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

At least 16 persons, including children, were killed and three others injured in a massive fire on Saturday evening that raged in a game zone teeming with people enjoying a summer vacation outing in Gujarat's Rajkot city.

Rescue operations are underway at the affected TRP game zone for more than four hours after the blaze erupted at a fibre dome constructed for gaming activities at around 4:30 pm, officials said.

According to officials, the structure collapsed due to the huge fire.

Several persons including children were playing games when the blaze erupted.

''The Fire control room received a call at around 4:30 pm regarding the blaze at the game zone. Fire tenders and ambulances rushed to the spot to douse the flames. The fire caused the collapse of the structure, and debris is being cleared. So far we have received a figure of 16 deaths,'' said Rajkot Collector Prabhav Joshi.

Several persons including children were present at the spot due to the ongoing summer vacation and weekend and playing games when the tragedy struck.

After the fire broke out, Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargav told media persons that the cause of the blaze would be investigated and that a message had been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to close operations.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident at the game zone in Rajkot.

''Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has been instructed to prioritise arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured,'' Patel tweeted.

