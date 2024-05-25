ASI using ground-penetrating radar machine during Bhojshala survey, claims petitioner

The Archaeological Survey of India conducting a court-mandated scientific survey of the controversial Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Masjid complex in Dhar has started using ground-penetrating radar (GPR) and GPS machines, one of the petitioners from Hindu side claimed on Saturday.

The reaction of ASI was not available on the claim regarding the use of GPR machines. The Madhya Pradesh High Court, on March 11, directed the ASI to conduct a scientific survey of the Bhojshala complex, a medieval-era monument that Hindus believe is a temple of Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati) while the Muslim community calls it Kamal Maula Mosque.

The survey has been conducted for the last 64 days.

Maharaja Bhoj Sewa Samiti's secretary Gopal Sharma, one of the petitioners in the court also claimed the HC had talked about the use of machines during the scientific survey in its order.

''The GPR and GPS machines reached Dhar on Friday and the ASI team started using these machines for the survey from Saturday, which is the 65th day of the survey exercise,'' he claimed.

The GPR machine, which was operated by seven officials, was used in the survey at the sanctum sanctorum of the Bhojshala, he said while claiming that Hindu symbols and signs were found on the structure.

A day before, members of the Muslim community sported black bands and offered prayers at Bhojshala to protest against the alleged excavation in some parts of this complex, terming it as a violation of the Supreme Court directive.

Under an arrangement made by the ASI on April 7, 2003, Hindus perform puja on the Bhojshala premises on Tuesdays, and Muslims offer 'namaz' in the complex on Fridays.

