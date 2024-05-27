Experts Emphasize International Collaboration in Nuclear Security at ICONS 2024

During a high-level event on the sidelines of the ongoing ICONS conference, international security and governance experts converged on the critical need for closer international collaboration in the field of nuclear security.

IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi underscored the increasing importance of nuclear security, especially in light of the diverse uses of nuclear technology. He emphasized the spotlight that ICONS 2024 is placing on this issue.

Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security Affairs, United States of America, stressed the necessity of managing new technologies to prevent exacerbating nuclear security challenges. She called for improved communication to convey the importance of remaining vigilant about nuclear security matters to the general public.

Jürgen Stock, INTERPOL Secretary General, highlighted the evolving threat landscape from organized crime to terrorism financing, emphasizing the need for strong partnerships and enhanced information sharing to address these complex challenges.

ICONS, held every four years, serves as a major event for the global nuclear security community, bringing together ministers, policymakers, and technical and legal experts to discuss various nuclear security themes.

At the event, Director General Grossi was joined by Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, Jürgen Stock, and Tulia Ackson, President of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Speaker of the National Assembly of Tanzania. They emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts at national, regional, and international levels for the future of global nuclear security.

Tulia Ackson highlighted the role of parliaments in ratifying and implementing international instruments related to nuclear security, calling for increased engagement and awareness among parliamentarians.

In conclusion, Mr. Grossi emphasized the need for partnerships to support global programs addressing current threats in nuclear security, stressing that everyone has a role to play in ensuring the safe and secure use of nuclear technology.

The conference's plenary panels are being livestreamed through the IAEA website, and updates can be followed on social media platforms using #ICONS2024.