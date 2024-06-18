South Africa Opens Borders to Indian Mangoes: Sweetening Global Trade

South Africa has given the green light for the import of different varieties of mangoes from India, a significant milestone in agricultural trade. According to Simmi Unnikrishnan, Assistant General Manager from APEDA, the announcement was made at the 'Bharat Mango Utsav 2024' event held at the Indian Consulate.

Addressing local traders and media, Unnikrishnan highlighted that market access for mangoes was granted last year, culminating in the recent shipment of 1.5 metric tonnes from Gujarat to Johannesburg. Guests at the event tasted a range of Indian mangoes, including Alfonso, Totapuri, Rajapuri, Badami, Kesar, and Neelam.

Consul General Mahesh Kumar emphasized the hard work involved in obtaining market access, noting that year-round availability of Indian mangoes could be a game-changer for South African consumers. Pranav Khattar, a major importer, expressed optimism about the import process, anticipating high demand across Southern Africa.

