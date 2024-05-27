Left Menu

Cyclone Remal Disrupts Tripura: Flights and Trains Affected

Tripura experienced severe rainfall on Monday due to Cyclone Remal, leading to the cancellation of 11 flights from Agartala airport. The India Meteorological Department issued alerts across various districts. Despite no substantial damage reported, state officials urged residents to remain vigilant and prepared for further rainfall.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 27-05-2024 23:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2024 23:40 IST
Cyclone Remal Disrupts Tripura: Flights and Trains Affected
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rain lashed Tripura on Monday under the influence of cyclonic storm Remal while 11 flights were cancelled from Agartala airport due to bad weather, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert in two districts – Sepahijala and Gumati – and an orange alert in the remaining six districts in view of the possible impact of cyclone Remal, they said.

''Tripura received average rainfall of 40.73 mm on Monday with West Tripura district recording the highest of 59.50 mm. There is no report of any substantial damage or loss of life from any district except uprooting of trees and blockade of roads,'' said an official of the Revenue department.

''Altother 11 flights to and from MBB Airport here have been cancelled on Monday due to cyclone Remal. One Agartala-Delhi flight was diverted to Guwahati airport because the wind speed was more than the normal range,'' MBB airport director K C Meena told PTI.

''The NFR had cancelled a few trains for Monday and Tuesday on account of the cyclonic storm but today (Monday) it restored all its service taking into account of overall improvement in the situation,'' said a Transport department official.

Chief Minister Manik Saha urged people to remain vigilant.

''The state may witness moderate to heavy rainfall due to the cyclonic storm. The state and the district administrations are ready to tackle the situation. I appeal to the people to remain in the highest degree of alertness during the period,'' the CM said in a Facebook post.

''Rainfall was reported from various parts of the state. We are ready to meet any eventuality," an official of the state Disaster Management Authority said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024