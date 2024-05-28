Left Menu

Explosions Rock Russian-Held Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine

Russia's RIA news agency reported multiple explosions in the Russian-held city of Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, on Monday. Ukrainian war bloggers shared images depicting a large fire in the city. The situation remains tense, highlighting ongoing conflicts in the region.

Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 00:18 IST
Explosions Rock Russian-Held Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine
AI Generated Representative Image

Russia's RIA news agency said on Monday that a series of explosions had hit the Russian-held city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian war bloggers posted a picture of what they described as a large fire in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea
4
Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

Nigeria's Crackdown on Illegal Lithium Mining: A Deep Dive

 Nigeria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Aerial and AI Technology: Next-Gen Tools for Effective Marine Debris Monitoring

Paving the Future: Using Graphite Tailings in Asphalt for Sustainable Roads

Sustainable Solutions: Examining the Role of Renewable Energy Communities in Europe's Green Transition

Eco-Friendly Innovations: Role of Blockchain in Achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024