Explosions Rock Russian-Held Luhansk in Eastern Ukraine
Russia's RIA news agency reported multiple explosions in the Russian-held city of Luhansk, eastern Ukraine, on Monday. Ukrainian war bloggers shared images depicting a large fire in the city. The situation remains tense, highlighting ongoing conflicts in the region.
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 00:18 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 00:18 IST
Russia's RIA news agency said on Monday that a series of explosions had hit the Russian-held city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.
Ukrainian war bloggers posted a picture of what they described as a large fire in the city.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
