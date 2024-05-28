Fire Breaks Out at Paschim Vihar Eye Hospital, No Injuries Reported
A fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in Paschim Vihar, New Delhi, at 11.35 am on Tuesday. No injuries were reported as the building was safely evacuated. Six fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the blaze.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 12:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A fire broke at a private eye hospital in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area on Tuesday, officials said. No one was in injured in the incident as people were safely evacuated from the building, they said.
A call was received regarding the incident at 11.35 am. The fire broke out at the second floor of Eye Mantra Hospital, a Delhi Fire Services official said.
Six fire tenders have been pressed into service and they are trying to douse the blaze, he said.
