Left Menu

Raging Forest Fires Ravage Kathua and Rajouri in Jammu

Forest areas in Kathua and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been engulfed by fires, causing significant damage. The blazes, exacerbated by strong winds and rising temperatures, have led to large-scale firefighting operations. Despite the severity, no human casualties have been reported.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:33 IST
Raging Forest Fires Ravage Kathua and Rajouri in Jammu
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The forest areas in Kathua and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir have been engulfed by fire, causing significant damage to forest wealth, officials on Tuesday said.

The officials said the fire started in Dhara Dogano area of Basholi belt in Kathua district and soon spread to nearby regions. The forest department officials and local residents launched an operation to extinguish the flames, successfully bringing the fire under control after several hours today, they said.

The officials said that a fire broke out in Sawni Sassalkote area in Rajouri district and spread to adjacent areas due to strong winds. The forest department and Forest Protection Force have initiated a large-scale firefighting operation, which is still ongoing as efforts continue to control the blaze.

The officials said that some areas in Rajouri have been experiencing forest fires for the past three days, with continuous efforts being made to contain them. Despite the severity of the fires, no human casualties have been reported.

According to the fire service department, there are currently 10 to 13 fire incidents occurring daily, attributed to the rising temperatures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024