C G Karhadkar Appointed as New Director of IGCAR

Updated: 29-05-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 15:35 IST
Senior nuclear scientist C G Karhadkar has been designated as the director of the Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) at Kalpakkam.

Karhadkar will succeed B Venkatraman, who retires on May 31.

Karhadkar is the Director of the Reactor Group at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. He will assume charge as the Director IGCAR on June 1, an official order said.

The Kalpakkam-based IGCAR is tasked with development of the fast breeder technologies for nuclear reactors. India's first-ever sodium-cooled 500-MW Fast Breeder Reactor is expected to become operational by July this year at Kalpakkam.

