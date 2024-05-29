Una Records 46.0°C: Hottest Day in 19 Years Sparks School Closures and Crop Concerns

Shimla and Una town on Wednesday experienced the hottest day of the season with Una town recording 46.0 degrees Celsius, its highest in at least 19 years. In Una district's Neri the temperature was even higher at 46.3 degrees.

The previous highest temperature in Una town was 45.2 degrees recorded in June 2005, May 2013, and June 2019, MeT officials said. Meanwhile, Neri in Una district sizzled at 46.3 degrees Celsius.

Shimla, which had recorded the hottest day of the season on Monday with a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees, reeled under the scorching sun with mercury recording a high of 31.7 degrees, they said.

Maximum temperatures stayed six to eight degrees above normal and breached the 42-degree mark with Bilaspur recording 44.5 degrees, 7.6 degrees above normal while Hamirpur recorded a high of 43.8 degrees, 7.9 degrees above normal, followed by Dhaulakuan 43.2 degrees and Berthin 42.4 degrees.

Tourist hill station of Dharamsala was warmer at 38.3 degrees while Manali recorded a high of 29.5 degrees and Kufri and Narkanda 26.2 degrees, respectively.

The local Meteorological stations have issued yellow warnings of heatwave in low hills for Thursday and predicted rains at isolated places in middle and high hills from May 30 to June 3.

Paonta was hottest at night with a low of 31.0 degrees followed by Dehra Gopipur recording 27.0 degrees.

The heatwave forced people to stay indoors, and farmers and fruit growers are worried for their crops.

Meanwhile, the Hamirpur district administration on Wednesday ordered closure of all schools till June 4 in view of the hot weather conditions. Issuing the order, District Magistrate Amarjeet Singh said it has been decided to keep all government and private schools in the district closed from May 30 (Thursday) to June 4.

Moreover, shortage of water has been reported in various water supply schemes of the district. With mercury soaring to 45 degrees Celsius in Una on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal had ordered closure of schools till May 31.

