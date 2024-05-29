Noida Authority Adjusts Work Hours Amid Scorching Heat

Amid searing heat, the Noida Authority on Wednesday said the first shift of hundreds of its employees in departments engaged in outdoor work will now begin at 6 am.

The authority has also suggested changes in work timings for workers and labourers engaged in construction at private sites during the peak summer season.

In view of the increase in temperature, the working hours for employees engaged in development and maintenance work of civil, water, garden and electricity departments will be from 6 am to 10 am, and 4 pm to 8 pm, the Noida Authority said in a statement.

''The working hours for the sanitation workers... in the Public Health Department will be from 6 am to 12 pm,'' it said.

It also suggested similar changes in work timings for employees and labourers working on builder projects and other private construction work under the authority area.

The Noida Authority further said it is building a night shelter with a capacity of 50 to 60 people at the Noida Stadium in Sector 21A to protect the destitute from the heat.

This shelter will have facilities like water coolers and will become fully functional from May 30, according to the statement.

The authority is installing green nets at the main intersections of the city to protect two-wheeler drivers from harsh sunlight while waiting at traffic signals, it added.

Noida and its neighbouring areas, including Delhi, are experiencing peak summer, with the mercury crossing 45 degrees Celsius.

After a day of intense heat, the city witnessed a sudden spell of rain on Wednesday afternoon, bringing residents some much-needed respite from the heat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)