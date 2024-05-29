Left Menu

Road Blockade in Gurugram Amid Water and Electricity Crisis

Several residents of a colony in Gurugram blocked the road at Kanhai red light, protesting against water and electricity shortages. Police have booked over 20 individuals for obstructing traffic. Authorities later managed to disperse the crowd and have initiated an investigation under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 29-05-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2024 22:16 IST
Road Blockade in Gurugram Amid Water and Electricity Crisis
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Several people from a colony here blocked the road at Kanhai red light over a water and electricity crisis, prompting police to book over 20 of them, officials said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening after Head Constable Sandeep filed a complaint stating that the accused were creating rucking by stopping vehicles on the road, police said. The police, later, managed to convince the protesters to clear the road, they said. ''An FIR has been registered and a probe is underway. In future too, action will be taken as per rules against those who create an atmosphere of fear by blocking roads'', said SHO Rajender Kumar.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 283 (obstruction in public way), and 341 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code at sector 53 police station on Tuesday, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States
4
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Digital Economy on Sustainable Development through Industrial Agglomeration: A Study from China

Disaster-Proofing Our Future: Leveraging HAPS and Sustainable Energy for Disaster Response

Artificial Intelligence: A New Frontier in the Battle Against Antibiotic Resistance

Road Pricing Toll for Managed Lanes: A Proactive Approach to Congestion Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024