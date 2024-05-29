Flooding Crisis in Assam: Incessant Rains Affect Over 40,000

One person died and over 40,000 people were affected as incessant rains, in the aftermath of cyclone Remal, resulted in the increase in water levels of several rivers across Assam on Wednesday leading to floods in eight districts, officials said.

A person drowned in Karimganj district, taking the toll to five since Tuesday, while two others went missing in the neighbouring Cachar district, they said.

The districts affected by floods are Nagaon, Hailakandi, Karbi Anglong. Karimganj, Cachar, Hojai, Golaghat and West Karbi Anglong.

Landslides were reported from 11 villages in Dima Hasao, three in Cachar and one in Hailakandi. Heavy erosion was also reported from Silchar and Udharbond in Cachar district.

In Karimganj, Cachar and Hailakandi, the Barak river and its tributaries Longai, Kushiara, Singla and Katakhal were flowing above the danger level at several locations.

Four embankments were also damaged in Karimganj, which was the worst hit with 26,430 people affected. A total of 8,351 people were affected in Cachar and 6,227 in Hailakandi.

Residents of vulnerable areas in these districts were moved to safety. Three relief camps were set up in Karimganj and two in Cachar district to provide shelter to the distraught people, officials said.

In the hilly Dima Hasao district, life came to a standstill due to the rains, which severely affected road connectivity.

The Haflong-Silchar Road was disrupted after a section was washed away near Harangajao, while the Haflong-Harangajao Road was blocked by multiple landslides, officials said.

Numerous vehicles were stranded in the Harangajao area, with locals providing food and shelter to the passengers.

The road between Mahur and Laisong was entirely washed away, isolating the Laisong village, officials said.

People were asked not to travel at night, except on the Umrongso-Lanka route, they said, adding that schools were also closed in the district due to the weather.

Train services through the hilly section were stopped due to landslides along the Haflong-Badarpur line, officials said.

In Nagaon, the water level of the Barpani river was rising in Kampur, and flowing over the Sildubi-Amdubi Road, besides damaging a wooden bridge at Ramanipathar. A school was submerged in the Pamali Jarani area of the district due to the rising waters. In Golaghat, the Dhansiri river was flowing above the danger level with several low-lying areas being submerged. Two families were rescued by SDRF personnel in the Kanaighat area of the district after their houses were completely submerged.

The Brahmaputra and its tributaries were nearing the danger mark in Sonitpur, an official said.

Ferry services in the state remained suspended because of the inclement weather.

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota directed the district commissioners to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected people.

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with all the departments and agencies, officials said.

