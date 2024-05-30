Budget 2024 Prioritizes Climate Resilience and Emission Reductions

In a resolute commitment to combatting climate change and fortifying New Zealand against its adverse effects, Climate Change Minister Simon Watts underscores the government's unwavering dedication to responsible and effective climate-related initiatives. Budget 2024 emerges as a pivotal platform for bolstering the nation's resilience and accelerating efforts towards emission reductions, aligning with the overarching objective of achieving carbon net-zero by 2050.

Minister Watts emphasizes the imperative of meeting emission reduction targets while enhancing the nation's preparedness for the escalating frequency of severe weather events attributable to climate change. Budget 2024 earmarks new investments aimed at advancing these goals, with specific focus on bolstering climate resilience through initiatives such as the Regional Infrastructure Fund, which allocates funding for critical projects like stop banks and floodwalls. Additionally, a substantial $200 million injection into the Rail Network Improvement Programme is slated to enhance the nation's transportation infrastructure, contributing to emissions mitigation efforts.

A significant policy shift outlined in Budget 2024 involves the discontinuation of ring-fencing revenue generated through the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) into a dedicated 'Climate Emergency Response Fund'. Instead, future investment proposals for emission reduction and climate adaptation will undergo scrutiny through the conventional budgetary process, ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

Moreover, Budget 2024 reaffirms the government's commitment to sustaining high-value climate change initiatives, with approximately $2.6 billion allocated to critical projects previously funded through the Climate Emergency Response Fund. These include the establishment of a public network of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, grants for clean heavy vehicles, and initiatives aimed at decarbonizing the public transport fleet, among others.

The government underscores its steadfast adherence to meeting emissions reduction targets outlined in the Emission Reduction Plan, with forthcoming consultations slated for the formulation of the second Emissions Plan spanning the period 2026-2030. Minister Watts highlights the pivotal role of the ETS as a cornerstone tool in achieving these targets, underscoring its centrality in the government's emissions reduction strategy.

Budget 2024 lays the groundwork for a concerted national effort towards emission reductions and climate resilience, ensuring that the government's response delivers tangible value to the citizens of New Zealand. Minister Watts expresses confidence in the efficacy of these measures, affirming their role in steering the nation towards a sustainable and resilient future.