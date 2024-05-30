ANC's Election Fate: CSIR Projects 42% Vote Share
South Africa's Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) projected that the governing African National Congress (ANC) would receive roughly 42% of the national vote in this week's election. This projection was based on 8.5% of polling stations reporting results and had a 2-point margin of error.
The CSIR told Reuters that its projection was made when 8.5% of polling stations had reported results. It had a 2-percentage-point margin of error, the CSIR said.
