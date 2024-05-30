ANC's Election Fate: CSIR Projects 42% Vote Share

South Africa's Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) told public broadcaster SABC that it projected the governing African National Congress (ANC) would receive roughly 42% of the national vote in this week's election.

The CSIR told Reuters that its projection was made when 8.5% of polling stations had reported results. It had a 2-percentage-point margin of error, the CSIR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)