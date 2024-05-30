Left Menu

Indore's Green Revolution: Mass Tree Plantation to Combat Heatwave

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya highlighted rising summer temperatures in Indore and the urgent need for a green revolution. He announced a massive plantation drive to plant 51 lakh saplings within four hours to provide pure oxygen and reduce pollution. This initiative aims for a Guinness World Record.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 30-05-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 16:36 IST
Indore's Green Revolution: Mass Tree Plantation to Combat Heatwave
Kailash Vijayvargiya
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday expressed concern over record summer temperatures in Indore, the state's commercial capital, and emphasised the need for extensive tree plantation so that future generations have ''pure oxygen and freedom from pollution''.

Vijayvargiya, who is the urban development minister in the Mohan Yadav government, said 51 lakh saplings will be planted in a 4-hour period in the near future as part of efforts to give relief to people of the city.

On May 23, the city recorded 44.5 degrees Celsius, which was an eight-year high for the month of May, India Meteorological Department officials said.

''If society is not made aware of the need to increase green cover amid record-breaking heat conditions in Indore, then the coming days will be tough for the environment. It is important to have a green revolution in the city so that future generations have pure oxygen and get freedom from pollution,'' he told reporters.

''Therefore, we have decided to plant 51 lakh saplings in four hours in the near future in the city. Efforts will be made to get this feat registered in the Guinness World Records. As per the current population of Indore, the city must have 25 crore trees but their numbers have come down to four to five crore,'' he added.

Vijayvargiya asked every resident of Indore to plant at least 10 saplings per year and ensure their growth into trees.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

PFC Honored for CSR NF category at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Aw...

 India
2
Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, and Weight-Loss Drugs

Exploring Major Health News Updates: Abortion Pill Law, Bird Flu Vaccines, a...

 Global
3
Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Biden Faces Trial

Robert De Niro Blasts Trump, Supreme Court Nixes Avenatti Appeal, Hunter Bid...

 Global
4
Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

Melinda Gates Pledges Another $1 Billion for Women's Rights

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Kenya's Job Market: Pathways to Inclusive Growth and Opportunities

The Great Reversal: How Global Crises Are Setting Back Developing Nations

WHO's Vision 2025-2028: A Bold Blueprint for Global Health Transformation

Safeguarding Africa's Digital Future: The Urgent Need for Robust Data Regulation and Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024