GNIDA Cracks Down on Illegal Colonisers in Greater Noida

The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) conducted an anti-encroachment drive, removing illegal colonisers and constructions from five hectares along the Hindon floodplains. The GNIDA, under Uttar Pradesh government directives, demolished illegal setups in Tugalpur village, issuing warnings for future actions against encroachments.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-05-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 30-05-2024 21:51 IST
The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) removed illegal colonisers and constructions from five hectares of land along Hindon floodplains during an anti-encroachment drive, officials said on Thursday.

The GNIDA, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, bulldozed illegal constructions as colonisers tried to set up a new colony in Tugalpur village, the authority said in a statement.

''GNIDA CEO NG Ravi Kumar has given instructions to take action against encroachment in the notified area of the authority and continuous action is being taken to remove encroachment by the Projects Department,'' it said.

Senior Manager Nagendra Singh said the team of Work Circle 4 bulldozed the illegal construction on about five hectares of land in the submerged area of Tugalpur where some colonisers were trying to build a colony.

GNIDA's General Manager and OSD of the Project Department Himanshu Verma has warned encroachers of similar action in the future.

