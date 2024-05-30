Landslide Tragedy in Meghalaya: Four Feared Dead
Four persons were feared dead in Nongpriang village, Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, due to a landslide caused by heavy rain. One body was recovered, and search operations are ongoing. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has directed immediate ex-gratia relief for the victims' families.
Four persons were feared dead in a remote village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district following a landslide due to heavy rain, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Nongpriang village, close to the India-Bangladesh border.
''Sad to hear the news of four of our citizens who are feared dead in a massive landslide at Nongpriang, Shella block. Body of one victim has been found, search operation is ongoing. Directed the administration to immediately release the ex-gratia to the next of kin,'' he said in a post on X.
The body of a 70-year-old man was recovered around 2:30 pm, police said.
Heavy rain has lashed Meghalaya in the last few days in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.
