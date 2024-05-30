Landslide Tragedy in Meghalaya: Four Feared Dead

Four persons were feared dead in a remote village in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district following a landslide due to heavy rain, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Nongpriang village, close to the India-Bangladesh border.

''Sad to hear the news of four of our citizens who are feared dead in a massive landslide at Nongpriang, Shella block. Body of one victim has been found, search operation is ongoing. Directed the administration to immediately release the ex-gratia to the next of kin,'' he said in a post on X.

The body of a 70-year-old man was recovered around 2:30 pm, police said.

Heavy rain has lashed Meghalaya in the last few days in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal.

