Sri Lanka Monsoon Fury: 15 Dead, Thousands Marooned

At least 15 individuals lost their lives and over 19,000 were marooned as severe monsoonal downpours wreaked havoc across Sri Lanka, officials reported on Sunday.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) stated fatalities occurred in seven districts, including the capital Colombo, where torrential rains exceeding 300 mm triggered flash floods, uprooted trees, unleashed strong winds, and caused landslides.

Twenty of the country's 25 administrative districts have borne the brunt of the deluge. More than 4,000 homes have suffered partial damage, with 28 houses completely destroyed.

The Sri Lankan Army has deployed seven teams equipped with boats for rescue operations, while the Air Force has three helicopters on standby for immediate emergency responses in the affected areas.

In anticipation of further rainfall and flooding, the Ministry of Education has declared all schools will be closed on Monday.

The Ministry of Power and Energy has also suspended electricity supplies to several regions as a cautionary measure.

The National Building Research Centre has issued red notices for landslide warnings in four districts.

