Tragic Incident as Three Men Feared Drowned in Ganga River
Three men are feared drowned in the Ganga river in Bijnor, UP, after slipping into deep waters while bathing on Sunday evening. Despite Bilal managing to swim to safety, the other three - Arshad, Shahnawaz, and Junaid - remain missing. The victims are from Chandpuri village in Begawala area.
PTI | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 03-06-2024 09:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 09:31 IST
Three men are feared drowned after slipping into deep waters while bathing in the Ganga river in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, as reported by the police on Monday.
The tragic incident unfolded on Sunday evening when Bilal (25), Arshad (23), Shahnawaz (25), and Junaid (24) decided to take a bath in the river, according to SHO, Bijnor, Sushil Kumar.
While Bilal managed to swim to safety, the other three remain missing and are feared drowned. All four men hail from Chandpuri village in the Begawala area.
