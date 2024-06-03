UP Government Assures Court on Road Widening Tree Felling After Afforestation

The Uttar Pradesh government has committed to the Allahabad High Court that tree felling for road widening in Prayagraj will only proceed post-compensatory afforestation in July. This pledge followed a high court suggestion to delay tree cutting to avoid extreme heat periods.

In response to a PIL alleging indiscriminate tree felling, Chief Standing Counsel Kunal Ravi Singh assured the court that no trees would be cut in June and July, with activities resuming post-July afforestation efforts. Singh noted achieving up to 70% of the afforestation target might be possible even without cutting existing trees.

A division bench directed Prayagraj Development Authority's Vice-Chairman to file an affidavit detailing steps taken for compensatory afforestation, including the species planted and consideration for local shade-trees, responding to rising temperatures and increased heatstroke incidents in the city.

