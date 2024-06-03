Left Menu

UP Government Assures Court on Road Widening Tree Felling After Afforestation

The UP government assured the Allahabad High Court that trees for road widening in Prayagraj will be felled post-compensatory afforestation in July. This assurance followed a PIL alleging indiscriminate tree cutting. The court directed the Prayagraj Development Authority to provide updates on afforestation efforts, emphasizing the urgent need for green cover.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:16 IST
UP Government Assures Court on Road Widening Tree Felling After Afforestation
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has committed to the Allahabad High Court that tree felling for road widening in Prayagraj will only proceed post-compensatory afforestation in July. This pledge followed a high court suggestion to delay tree cutting to avoid extreme heat periods.

In response to a PIL alleging indiscriminate tree felling, Chief Standing Counsel Kunal Ravi Singh assured the court that no trees would be cut in June and July, with activities resuming post-July afforestation efforts. Singh noted achieving up to 70% of the afforestation target might be possible even without cutting existing trees.

A division bench directed Prayagraj Development Authority's Vice-Chairman to file an affidavit detailing steps taken for compensatory afforestation, including the species planted and consideration for local shade-trees, responding to rising temperatures and increased heatstroke incidents in the city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

Zara Takes Live Shopping to the West: A New Era in Fashion Retail

 Global
2
Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

Shein's London Listing & Labour's Strategic Moves

 Global
3
UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience issues at World Water Forum

UWRC showcases ingenuity of young innovators in tackling water resilience is...

 Global
4
China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

China Criticizes US Support for Philippines in South China Sea Disputes

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

TuFF Technology: Innovative Recycling Method for Carbon Fiber Composites

Future of Rural Road Infrastructure: Building Resilient Road Systems in Nigeria

Central Asia Embraces Circular Economy: A Path to Sustainable Growth

From Robots to Problem-Solving: Effective Teacher Training for Computational Thinking

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024