Night of Fire in Jammu: Bus Stand Blaze and Transformer Mishap

Three buses caught fire at the Jammu bus stand on Monday night, but no casualties were reported. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames. In a separate incident, they also put out a fire on a transformer in the Pacca Danga area.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 00:21 IST
Three buses were gutted in a blaze that broke out at the Jammu bus stand here on Monday night, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident, they said. While most of the buses were driven out, they added that three were caught in the blaze.

Firefighters rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the flames, they said.

In a separate incident, firefighters successfully averted a mishap by extinguishing a fire that had engulfed a transformer in the Pacca Danga area, officials said.

