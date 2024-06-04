Night of Fire in Jammu: Bus Stand Blaze and Transformer Mishap
Three buses caught fire at the Jammu bus stand on Monday night, but no casualties were reported. Firefighters managed to extinguish the flames. In a separate incident, they also put out a fire on a transformer in the Pacca Danga area.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 04-06-2024 00:21 IST | Created: 04-06-2024 00:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Three buses were gutted in a blaze that broke out at the Jammu bus stand here on Monday night, officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident, they said. While most of the buses were driven out, they added that three were caught in the blaze.
Firefighters rushed to the spot and efforts are underway to douse the flames, they said.
In a separate incident, firefighters successfully averted a mishap by extinguishing a fire that had engulfed a transformer in the Pacca Danga area, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- fire
- blaze
- bus stand
- firefighters
- transformer
- mishap
- no casualties
- Pacca Danga
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Blaze Rages in Delhi's Karol Bagh: Firefighters Battle for Hours
Delhi hospital blaze: Locals recording videos, low-hanging wires pose challenge for firefighters
Boeing and Firefighters Union Reach Tentative Contract Deal Amidst Lockout
Delhi LG directs labourers be provided with water, coconut water; pitchers be placed at bus stands due to heatwave: Raj Niwas officials.
Chris Hemsworth in talks to join 'Transformers', 'G.I. Joe' crossover movie