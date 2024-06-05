Left Menu

Delhi Residents Urged by LG Saxena to Join PM Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Tree Plantation Campaign

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urged residents to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' tree plantation campaign. The initiative aims to honor mothers and promote environmental protection. The Delhi government is facilitating participation by offering spaces for planting and providing free saplings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2024 20:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has called on residents to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's newly launched tree plantation campaign, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'. The campaign, initiated with the aim of honoring mothers and contributing to environmental sustainability, saw Modi planting a sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park.

The initiative aspires to plant millions of trees across the nation, addressing crucial issues such as pollution and global warming. Saxena emphasized the importance of tree planting as the best solution to these environmental challenges. He also highlighted the urgent need to tackle Delhi's extreme heat and pollution concerns.

To make participation easier, the Delhi government is providing spaces for tree planting along the Yamuna banks and other locations for those without personal land. Free saplings will be distributed by the Delhi forest department to encourage widespread involvement. Saxena himself led a plantation drive at DDA park Astha Kunj in Nehru Place, adding over 100 native trees to the local ecology. Last year, he launched the overhaul of the 450-acre Yamuna Vatika under a restoration scheme, with significant plantation activities over the years.

