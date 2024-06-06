Left Menu

British Journalist Michael Mosley Goes Missing on Greek Island

Well-known British journalist Michael Mosley was reported missing after taking a solo coastal walk on the Greek island of Symi. Mosley, known for his work on BBC and ITV, was last seen on Wednesday afternoon. Search efforts by police, coast guard, and fire brigade are ongoing.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 06-06-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 18:43 IST
  • Greece

Well-known British journalist Michael Mosley was missing on Thursday after taking a coastal walk alone on the Greek island of Symi, police officials said. The TV doctor was last seen at 1:30pm local time (1030 GMT) on Wednesday when he set out on a short stroll along a path between Agios Nikolaos beach to the village of Pedi, one of the officials said.

His wife reported him missing on Thursday morning. A search operation was launched by police, the coast guard and the fire brigade on the small island in the eastern Aegean Sea near Turkey, another official said.

Mosley, 67, is a broadcaster well known in the UK for programmes including the BBC series Trust Me, I'm a Doctor. He also appeared on BBC's The One Show and ITV's This Morning. He popularised the 5:2 diet which endorses intermittent fasting.

A fire brigade team has been deployed from the nearby island of Rhodes and was using drones to find him. Police have also requested a helicopter, the first official said. Symi is a sparsely populated rocky island about 10 miles long with around 2,500 residents.

