Cabinet Secretary Reviews National Preparedness for Heat Waves and Forest Fires

Union Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba chaired a National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) meeting to review the preparedness for dealing with heat waves and forest fires across the country.

During the meeting, detailed presentations on the current heat wave and forest fire situations were provided by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). The presentations included an overview of ongoing measures to address these issues.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that between April and June 2024, different parts of India experienced 10-22 days of above-normal heat waves. IMD's forecast for June indicates a likelihood of above-normal heat wave days in most areas of Northwest India and adjacent regions in north Central India. Despite the heat wave conditions, the monsoon is expected to be normal to above normal in most parts of the country, with regular alerts being issued.

NDMA highlighted that a series of preparatory meetings have been held since October 2023, involving Central Ministries, Departments, and State Governments. Advisories have been issued to ensure the activation of Control Rooms, enforcement of Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) for heat waves, availability of drinking water, preparedness of health facilities with essential medicines and ORS, and an uninterrupted power supply. Additionally, states have been advised to conduct regular fire safety audits of schools, hospitals, and other institutions to reduce response times in fire incidents. State governments are closely monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant departments and District Collectors.

Cabinet Secretary Shri Rajiv Gauba urged Chief Secretaries to continuously review and monitor both short-term and long-term measures to enhance preparedness for heat waves. He stressed the importance of maintaining and increasing water supply sources and ensuring regular fire safety audits.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change presented an action plan for forest fire management, which includes regular dissemination of forest fire alerts via mobile SMS and emails. The Forest Fire Alert System portal, VAN AGNI, developed by the Forest Survey of India (FSI), provides pre-fire and near real-time alerts to assist states and agencies.

Reiterating the Prime Minister's emphasis from the review meeting on June 2, 2024, Cabinet Secretary Gauba called for a more comprehensive approach to forest fire management, including regular preparatory measures and annual drills. He emphasized the need for a focus on prevention and rapid response to minimize damage and loss of life.

The Cabinet Secretary assured states of the Central Government’s support through close engagement and timely implementation of mitigation and response measures.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary, Secretaries from various Ministries and Departments including EF&CC, Health & Family Welfare, Information and Broadcasting, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Water Resources, River Development & Ganga Rejuvenation, NDMA officials, and representatives from the Indian Meteorological Department, Forest Survey of India, and National Disaster Response Force. Chief Secretaries and senior officials from several states also participated via video conferencing.