Search Intensifies for Missing Health Guru Michael Mosley in Greece

Michael Mosley, renowned British broadcaster and advocate of healthy living, went missing on the Greek island of Symi after a solo coastal walk in extreme heat. Extensive search efforts, involving the police, fire brigade, and volunteers, are ongoing. Mosley is known for popularizing the 5:2 intermittent fasting diet.

Reuters | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:10 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:10 IST
A search continued on Friday for missing British broadcaster and healthy living advocate Michael Mosley, missing on the Greek island of Symi after setting out alone on a coastal walk in searing heat.

The well-known doctor, known for endorsing fasting diets, was last seen at 1:30 p.m. (1030 GMT) on Wednesday when he set out on a short stroll along a rocky path between Agios Nikolaos beach and the village of Pedi, police officials said. Police, the fire brigade, coast guard and volunteers were searching for Mosley on land and sea, using a helicopter, drones and a rescue dog as temperatures hit 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).

Mosley did not have his mobile phone with him, which made tracing him more difficult. "So far, we don't have evidence of what may have happened, whether it is an accident ... or something else," said a senior police official who declined to be named.

Police were looking into reports that he had spoken to locals halfway through his walk. Symi Mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas said it was a 10-minute walk from the beach to Pedi. It would take another 40 minutes to reach a main road.

"It is very strange," Papakalodoukas told reporters. "You can't disappear, you can't get lost." Symi is a sparsely populated rocky island in the eastern Aegean. It is about 10 miles long with around 2,500 residents.

Mosley, 67, is well known in Britain for programmes including the BBC series Trust Me, I'm a Doctor. He has also appeared on the BBC's The One Show and ITV's This Morning. He popularised the 5:2 diet, which endorses intermittent fasting.

There were dozens of expressions of concern among colleagues and friends on social media for Mosley and his wife and family. The story was on the front page of the Daily Mail newspaper, where Mosley is a columnist. (Editing by Edward McAllister and Kevin Liffey)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

