Tragic Dust Storm Claims Lives of Mother and Daughter in Rajasthan
A dust storm in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district caused a tree to fall on a family, killing a 29-year-old woman and her minor daughter. The husband was injured and taken to the hospital. Family members accused the hospital staff of negligence but were later pacified.
- Country:
- India
A 29-year-old woman and her minor daughter lost their lives, and her husband was injured after a tree collapsed on them during a dust storm in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district, police confirmed on Friday.
The incident happened late Thursday when Pradeep, his wife Savitri, and their daughter Kajal were resting under a tree. Mehada SHO Rajveer Singh Shekhawat revealed that the family was rushed to a hospital in Khetri. Sadly, Kajal was declared dead on arrival, and Savitri succumbed to her injuries during treatment.
Pradeep is currently undergoing medical care. The grieving family accused the hospital staff of negligence, but tensions were eventually eased. The bodies will be handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath Accuses Opposition of Terrorism Negligence
Negligence Leads to Fatal Chemical Blast in Thane
Kerala Introduces Medical Audits to Combat Negligence in State Hospitals
Rajkot gaming zone fire: Gujarat government suspends 7 officials for negligence
Fire at Delhi children hospital heart-rendering; reasons under probe, those responsible for negligence won't be spared: CM Arvind Kejriwal.