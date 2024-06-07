Left Menu

Tragic Dust Storm Claims Lives of Mother and Daughter in Rajasthan

A dust storm in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district caused a tree to fall on a family, killing a 29-year-old woman and her minor daughter. The husband was injured and taken to the hospital. Family members accused the hospital staff of negligence but were later pacified.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-06-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 15:19 IST
Tragic Dust Storm Claims Lives of Mother and Daughter in Rajasthan
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old woman and her minor daughter lost their lives, and her husband was injured after a tree collapsed on them during a dust storm in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district, police confirmed on Friday.

The incident happened late Thursday when Pradeep, his wife Savitri, and their daughter Kajal were resting under a tree. Mehada SHO Rajveer Singh Shekhawat revealed that the family was rushed to a hospital in Khetri. Sadly, Kajal was declared dead on arrival, and Savitri succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Pradeep is currently undergoing medical care. The grieving family accused the hospital staff of negligence, but tensions were eventually eased. The bodies will be handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024