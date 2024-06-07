Tragic Dust Storm Claims Lives of Mother and Daughter in Rajasthan

A 29-year-old woman and her minor daughter lost their lives, and her husband was injured after a tree collapsed on them during a dust storm in Rajasthan's Neem Ka Thana district, police confirmed on Friday.

The incident happened late Thursday when Pradeep, his wife Savitri, and their daughter Kajal were resting under a tree. Mehada SHO Rajveer Singh Shekhawat revealed that the family was rushed to a hospital in Khetri. Sadly, Kajal was declared dead on arrival, and Savitri succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

Pradeep is currently undergoing medical care. The grieving family accused the hospital staff of negligence, but tensions were eventually eased. The bodies will be handed over to the family following a post-mortem examination.

