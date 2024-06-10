Frozen in Time: Could a Cosmic Cloud Have Triggered Ice Ages on Earth?

New research indicates that the solar system may have passed through a dense cosmic cloud about two million years ago, possibly initiating a 'deep freeze' on Earth. This event could have resulted in multiple Ice Ages, lasting until about 12,000 years ago.

The study highlights that the solar system, consisting of the Sun, eight planets, and several dwarf planets, is enshrouded in a 'giant bubble' called the heliosphere, as per NASA. Solar winds form the heliosphere, which acts as a shield against cosmic rays that could otherwise impact Earth.

Ice Ages are known to occur due to Earth's environmental changes like shifts in plate tectonics and volcanic eruptions. However, researchers, including those from Boston University, propose that the Sun's position within the galaxy may also play a significant role.

Published in the journal Nature Astronomy, the study utilises computer models to reconstruct past positions of the Sun and its heliosphere. The findings suggest that encountering a part of the Local Ribbon of Cold Clouds system may have exposed Earth to interstellar particles, impacting the planet's climate.

Lead author Merav Opher from Boston University stated, 'This paper is the first to quantitatively show that an encounter between the Sun and an external entity has likely affected Earth's climate.' The researchers believe this cosmic event could have significantly shaped Earth's history by increasing the influx of cosmic rays and hydrogen atoms.

