Modi Govt Approves Aid for 3 Crore Homes Under PMAY

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlighted government assistance for constructing three crore houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This was the inaugural meeting of the Modi 3.0 government's Union Cabinet, held at the Prime Minister's 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence, and attended by ministers from all NDA allies.

The decision aims to meet the housing needs arising from the increase in the number of eligible families, officials informed. The Indian government has been implementing PMAY since 2015-16 to provide assistance to rural and urban families for constructing houses equipped with basic amenities.

Over the past decade, PMAY has completed a total of 4.21 crore houses for eligible poor families. These homes come with essential features such as household toilets, LPG connections, electricity, and functional household taps, achieved through the convergence of various central and state government schemes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)