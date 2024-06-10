Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Miami: Downtown Apartment Complex Engulfed

A massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning. Firefighters and police swiftly arrived to rescue residents. News helicopters captured the flames and smoke. The fire affected visibility over Interstate 95 and downtown Miami. Injury status remains unknown.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 10-06-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2024 21:04 IST
Blaze Erupts in Miami: Downtown Apartment Complex Engulfed
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

A massive fire erupted at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning, sending firefighters and police officers rushing to the scene.

Emergency services arrived swiftly at the building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami around 9 a.m., rescuing residents and battling the blaze, according to Miami police officials' updates on the social platform X.

News helicopters broadcasted dramatic footage of flames and large plumes of smoke billowing from the building, as at least two ladder trucks doused the structure with water and foam.

The smoke drifted over Interstate 95, affecting much of downtown Miami. As of now, there are no confirmed reports of any injuries related to the fire.

