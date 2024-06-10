Blaze Erupts in Miami: Downtown Apartment Complex Engulfed

A massive fire erupted at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning, sending firefighters and police officers rushing to the scene.

Emergency services arrived swiftly at the building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami around 9 a.m., rescuing residents and battling the blaze, according to Miami police officials' updates on the social platform X.

News helicopters broadcasted dramatic footage of flames and large plumes of smoke billowing from the building, as at least two ladder trucks doused the structure with water and foam.

The smoke drifted over Interstate 95, affecting much of downtown Miami. As of now, there are no confirmed reports of any injuries related to the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)