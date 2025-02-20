Heroic Rescue: Firefighters Save Lives in Apartment Blaze

A fire broke out in an apartment in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, injuring seven individuals, including five firefighters, on Thursday.

Chief Fire Officer Mangesh Kumar stated that the fire's cause has not yet been determined. Fire Safety Officer Sumit and his team promptly responded to the emergency call, arriving at Parth Republic Society Apartment to combat the blaze.

Despite wearing protective gear, Sumit and the other firefighters sustained injuries while managing to rescue two trapped individuals. All injured parties were taken to a hospital and are reported to be in stable condition, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)