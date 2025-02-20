Heroic Rescue: Firefighters Save Lives in Apartment Blaze
Seven people, including five firefighters, were injured during a rescue operation in a Lucknow apartment fire. Led by Fire Safety Officer Sumit, the team successfully evacuated trapped residents. Injuries were sustained during the operation, but all individuals are stable in the hospital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:19 IST
A fire broke out in an apartment in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow, injuring seven individuals, including five firefighters, on Thursday.
Chief Fire Officer Mangesh Kumar stated that the fire's cause has not yet been determined. Fire Safety Officer Sumit and his team promptly responded to the emergency call, arriving at Parth Republic Society Apartment to combat the blaze.
Despite wearing protective gear, Sumit and the other firefighters sustained injuries while managing to rescue two trapped individuals. All injured parties were taken to a hospital and are reported to be in stable condition, according to officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
