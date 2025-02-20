Blaze in Noida: Swift Curb on Warehouse Fire by Firefighters
A massive fire erupted in a Noida warehouse storing wedding tents, but quick action by firefighters prevented any injuries or casualties. Six fire tenders were dispatched immediately, bringing the blaze under control. The incident occurred at 12:23 pm, and further investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
A massive blaze erupted on Thursday at a warehouse located in Sector 122 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, officials reported. As soon as they received the emergency call, personnel promptly dispatched six fire tenders to the scene, swiftly bringing the fire under control.
According to Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar, the fire broke out around 12:23 pm in a warehouse used for storing wedding tents. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were recorded, he confirmed to ANI.
With the situation now under control, authorities are conducting investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited as officials continue to probe the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pilgrimage Bus Crash: Eight Injured in Uttar Pradesh Accident
Milkipur By-election: A Battle for Political Supremacy in Uttar Pradesh
Unlocking Lucknow's Cosmic Wisdom: The Five Best Astrologers in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Roadways Bus Accident Leaves 20 Injured on Highway
Adani Wilmar Faces Hefty Penalty from Uttar Pradesh GST Department