Blaze in Noida: Swift Curb on Warehouse Fire by Firefighters

A massive blaze erupted on Thursday at a warehouse located in Sector 122 of Noida, Uttar Pradesh, officials reported. As soon as they received the emergency call, personnel promptly dispatched six fire tenders to the scene, swiftly bringing the fire under control.

According to Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar, the fire broke out around 12:23 pm in a warehouse used for storing wedding tents. Fortunately, no injuries or casualties were recorded, he confirmed to ANI.

With the situation now under control, authorities are conducting investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire. Further details are awaited as officials continue to probe the incident.

