Goa Unveils New Geological Map: Paving the Path for Mineral Exploration

The latest geological and mineral map of Goa was unveiled on Tuesday during a state geological programming board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The revealing event saw attendance from prominent figures, including Narayan Gad, Director of Mines and Geology, and various dignitaries and officials, a government spokesperson noted.

Besides the central map, district resource maps for North and South Goa were also presented. The discussions highlighted the exploration of mining leases funded by the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET). The board deliberated on the empanelment of agencies under the Directorate of Mines and Geology (DMG) and the establishment of an advanced mineral analysis lab supported by NMET funds.

DMG-empanelled agencies will also profile existing iron ore dumps utilizing NMET funds. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will back DMG, Goa's efforts in proposing projects to access NMET funds and in preparing geological reports for mineral blocks set for auction. Chief Minister Sawant reviewed all nine auctioned mining blocks to ensure swift clearances and lauded the push towards operationalizing 3-4 mines by September-October. Clearances for the Shirgao temple area were expedited to exclude sacred zones from mining activities.

