Left Menu

Goa Unveils New Geological Map: Paving the Path for Mineral Exploration

The state geological programming board of Goa, chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, unveiled the latest geological and mineral map of Goa. Discussions centered on mining leases, the creation of a mineral analysis laboratory, and iron ore dump studies. The Geological Survey of India will assist in utilizing NMET funds for mineral exploration and upcoming auctions.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 11-06-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 18:31 IST
Goa Unveils New Geological Map: Paving the Path for Mineral Exploration
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The latest geological and mineral map of Goa was unveiled on Tuesday during a state geological programming board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. The revealing event saw attendance from prominent figures, including Narayan Gad, Director of Mines and Geology, and various dignitaries and officials, a government spokesperson noted.

Besides the central map, district resource maps for North and South Goa were also presented. The discussions highlighted the exploration of mining leases funded by the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET). The board deliberated on the empanelment of agencies under the Directorate of Mines and Geology (DMG) and the establishment of an advanced mineral analysis lab supported by NMET funds.

DMG-empanelled agencies will also profile existing iron ore dumps utilizing NMET funds. The Geological Survey of India (GSI) will back DMG, Goa's efforts in proposing projects to access NMET funds and in preparing geological reports for mineral blocks set for auction. Chief Minister Sawant reviewed all nine auctioned mining blocks to ensure swift clearances and lauded the push towards operationalizing 3-4 mines by September-October. Clearances for the Shirgao temple area were expedited to exclude sacred zones from mining activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

Premium Sportswear Brands Thriving in China's Growing Market

 Global
2
China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

China's Health Boom: Premium Sportswear Brands Surge Ahead

 Global
3
New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

New Health Task Force Targets E-Cigarettes, Olympic Tech & More

 Global
4
Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming T20 WC fixtures

Andrew McDonald confirms skipper Mitchell Marsh is ready to bowl in upcoming...

 Antigua and Barbuda

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative PV Systems: A Sustainable Solution for South Africa's Energy Crisis

Bridging the Gap: How Targeted Interventions Can Transform Learning in Malawi

Revolutionizing Supply Chains: How Deep-Tier Finance is Empowering SMEs and Boosting ESG

Transforming Patient Experience in Genomic Testing with Genetics Adviser: A Digital Health Application

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024