Israeli Mining Magnate Beny Steinmetz Wins Extradition Battle in Greece

Greece's supreme court has ruled in favor of Israeli mining magnate Beny Steinmetz, overturning an earlier decision that paved the way for his extradition to Romania. The ruling, announced on Wednesday, dismisses the arrest warrant connected to allegations about his involvement in illegal land rights in Romania.

Steinmetz was initially apprehended in October upon his arrival in Athens, only to be detained again months later following a judicial panel's extradition order. His appeal has now been upheld, with his legal team denouncing Romania's accusations as baseless and labeling the extradition requests as abusive.

Previous rulings from courts in Cyprus, Greece, and Italy have consistently rejected Romania's attempts to extradite Steinmetz on similar charges. In defense, Steinmetz's legal advisors argue that he should retain the right to free travel, as the accusations lack substantial evidence.

