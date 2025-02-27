Left Menu

GSI Embarks on New Era of Mineral Exploration with AI and Sustainable Energy Focus

The Geological Survey of India is undertaking 14 projects in West Bengal to identify mineral deposits. Additionally, GSI is exploring natural hydrogen in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Utilizing AI and Machine Learning, it seeks to enhance mineral prospectivity mapping. GSI has also proposed 35 blocks for offshore mineral development auctioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 19:09 IST
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has embarked on ambitious exploration projects across India, aiming to uncover key mineral deposits, including graphite, gold, and titanium. In West Bengal, 14 projects are focused on these resources in the southern districts, as revealed by GSI Director General Asit Saha.

In a groundbreaking initiative, GSI is exploring natural hydrogen potential in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in collaboration with IIT Dhanbad. This effort marks India's first significant stride towards sustainable energy and low-carbon technology.

With 500 projects nationwide and Rs 4,000 crore allocated, GSI employs AI and Machine Learning to enhance mineral prospectivity mapping. Besides, it has submitted 35 offshore blocks to the Ministry of Mines for auction, contributing to India's geological advancements.

