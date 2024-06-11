Left Menu

High-Tech Lab Detects Dangerous Carcinogen Levels in Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley'

A Johns Hopkins University study found carcinogen levels in Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley' up to 10 times higher than previously estimated. Utilizing new high-tech mobile labs, researchers identified significant long-term health risks, prompting further concern for local communities. The study underscores the need for improved pollutant measurements near industrial plants.

Updated: 11-06-2024 18:45 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Researchers utilizing advanced air monitoring technology discovered alarming carcinogen levels in an industrialized section of southeast Louisiana. The findings, published in Environmental Science and Technology, revealed ethylene oxide concentrations up to 10 times higher than previously estimated, posing a serious long-term health risk to residents.

The Johns Hopkins University study highlights potential dangers for communities along the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, an area known as 'Cancer Alley.' The Environmental Protection Agency classifies long-term exposure to ethylene oxide as a cancer risk, a stance contested by the chemical industry.

DeCarlo, a researcher involved in the study, emphasized the importance of the new mobile lab technology that offers more precise measurements, revealing higher pollutant levels than regulatory data suggests. These findings are expected to fuel ongoing political and legal debates regarding chemical plant emissions in affected communities.

