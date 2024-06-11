Left Menu

Power Outage Shocks Delhi Due to Substation Fire in UP

A fire at a substation in Mandola, UP, caused widespread power outages in Delhi, affecting key areas including the LG secretariat and CM's residence. While power was restored within an hour in most places, Delhi's Power Minister Atishi has expressed grave concern over the incident.

Updated: 11-06-2024 22:07 IST
A fire at a substation in Mandola, Uttar Pradesh, caused widespread power outages in Delhi on Tuesday. Affected areas included the LG secretariat and the Chief Minister's residence, officials reported.

Power distribution officials confirmed that central, east, and north Delhi faced outages but most areas saw power restored within an hour. The disruption affected several neighborhoods including Civil Lines, Model Town, and Kashmiri Gate.

Delhi Power Minister Atishi expressed grave concern over the incident, stressing the urgent need for uninterrupted power supply during the prevailing heatwave. The fire at the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's substation disrupted power for approximately 4 lakh consumers.

