Power Outage Shocks Delhi Due to Substation Fire in UP

A fire at a substation in Mandola, Uttar Pradesh, caused widespread power outages in Delhi on Tuesday. Affected areas included the LG secretariat and the Chief Minister's residence, officials reported.

Power distribution officials confirmed that central, east, and north Delhi faced outages but most areas saw power restored within an hour. The disruption affected several neighborhoods including Civil Lines, Model Town, and Kashmiri Gate.

Delhi Power Minister Atishi expressed grave concern over the incident, stressing the urgent need for uninterrupted power supply during the prevailing heatwave. The fire at the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd's substation disrupted power for approximately 4 lakh consumers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)