Uttar Pradesh Scorched: Record Temperatures Hit Kanpur, Prayagraj
Uttar Pradesh is experiencing a severe heatwave with temperatures exceeding 45 degrees Celsius in many areas. Kanpur recorded the highest at 47.5 degrees, followed by Prayagraj at 47 degrees. The Regional Meteorological Centre forecasts extreme heat for the next five days.
- Country:
- India
Hot weather conditions continued to prevail across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, with maximum temperatures surpassing the 45-degree mark at most locations.
Kanpur topped the list as the hottest place in the state, recording a scorching 47.5 degrees Celsius. Prayagraj followed closely with a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.
Hamirpur and Varanasi also faced extreme heat, with maximum temperatures reaching 46.02 degrees Celsius. The Met office has warned that Uttar Pradesh will continue to sizzle under searing heat for the next five days.
